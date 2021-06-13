Quick Bites: Historic restaurants, City Winery reopens, Drawbar’s new chef, and more
Daddy D’z BBQ in Grant Park and Japanese restaurant Nakato on Cheshire Bridge Road have each been awarded a $40,000 historic preservation grant from American Express. The restaurants are two of 25 selected from across the country to receive grant money meant to preserve historic and culturally significant minority-owned businesses disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. Daddy D’z has been serving barbecue for nearly 30 years, while Nakato is nearing its 50th anniversary.atlantaintownpaper.com