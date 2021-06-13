Cancel
Quick Bites: Historic restaurants, City Winery reopens, Drawbar’s new chef, and more

Cover picture for the articleDaddy D’z BBQ in Grant Park and Japanese restaurant Nakato on Cheshire Bridge Road have each been awarded a $40,000 historic preservation grant from American Express. The restaurants are two of 25 selected from across the country to receive grant money meant to preserve historic and culturally significant minority-owned businesses disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. Daddy D’z has been serving barbecue for nearly 30 years, while Nakato is nearing its 50th anniversary.

