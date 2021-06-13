Outlaws’ summer softball league to return in 2021

One of the biggest summer softball leagues to prepare for the upcoming season will makes its return after a year off due to COVID-19 as the Outlaws prepare to host their summer softball league in 2021.

Over a span of five weeks beginning in late June and lasting until the first official week of the 2021 regular season, 20 teams will play.

All seven Stephens County schools received invitations this year with most teams playing two games on one day with the host Marlow Lady Outlaws playing four games each week.

Games will begin at 4 p.m. June 21 and will include two fields playing each session with the final games taking place at 9:15 p.m. each night.

Five of the area teams will begin on June 21 and the other two will have their first games on June 22. The first team in action will be Empire.

Empire will start on the west field at 4 p.m. June 21 against Elgin.

The next two teams will begin at 5:20 p.m. in the second game session of the day.

The Duncan Lady Demons will have their first game against Empire, who will play back-to-back games and will be on the east field beginning at 5:20 p.m. June 21.

The Velma-Alma Lady Comets will have their first game at 5:20 p.m. June 21 on the West Field as they face Ninnekah to open up the summer league for their team.

Host Marlow and Central High will appear as the final teams to make their debut on day one as the Lady Outlaws will play at 8 p.m. June 21 on the East Field against Walters while the Central High Lady Bronchos will play at 8 p.m. June 21 on the West Field against Lindsay.

Bray-Doyle and Comanche will appear as the final teams making their summer league debut on day two of action as they will play the early games to begin their preparation for the 2021 season.

The Lady Donkeys will play at 4 p.m. June 22 against the Alex Lady Longhorns while Comanche will begin their prep at 5:20 p.m. June 22 against the Bray-Doyle Lady Donkeys.

If rainouts occur, they will try to makeup games on Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week unless the teams agree to not play those games.