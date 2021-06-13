NASA Picturing Earth: Window On The World [Video]

Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Picturing Earth: Window On The World

By NASA Earth Observatory
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom their orbiting home on the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts have a view unlike anything most of us will ever see. In the past 20 years, they have shot millions of photographs, and it is not just a hobby. It is an important scientific job, and one they need to be trained to do. So the astronauts and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing team work together before, during, and after every mission to get the most out of every shot.

