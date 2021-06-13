‘Infinite’: The Ending Explained

In the Heights had around half the opening-weekend HBO Max viewership as Angelina Jolie's Those Who Wish Me Dead last month. SambaTV is reporting that In the Heights, which opened with a deeply disappointing $11.4 million in North American theaters this weekend, also had a pretty soft “opening weekend” on HBO Max as well. The Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s 2009 Broadway play notched just 696,000 viewers on the streaming platform. Now, for the record, SambaTV only measures, at least in regard to this specific stat, North American viewers watching a given piece of streaming content on a “smart TV.” So, no, it doesn’t account for phones, laptops and desktops. But just by virtue of that specific stat, it’s a pretty damn low figure for a big “day and date” HBO Max/theaters premiere.