Did Ashton Kutcher Graduate College?

Ashton Kutcher might be known to many fans around the world as the lovable, not-too-bright Kelso from That ’70s Show, but there’s much more to the actor than meets the eye. A celebrity who has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, Kutcher has often been in the headlines due to his personal relationships. But these days, he is much better known as a tech investor and entrepreneur. In contrast to his public persona, Kutcher is actually a very well-educated person and went to college in order to study a rather surprising subject.