Notes: Webb was a fourth-year college arm with only one season as a full-time starter. Some teams may question his durability because of a 2019 elbow injury (soreness). Stuff-wise, he has a low-90’s fastball, which touches 95 mph on occasion. He has a plus-looking curveball and slider that isn’t far behind. The least of his four-pitch mix is a usable changeup. He should have a solid floor as a possible backend starter or quick-moving reliever. Webb had back of the first-round hype before the injury but is now facing a 12-18 month recovery from TJ surgery. The former Bulldogs lefty could still get popped in round two or three as teams look for some savings.