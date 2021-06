St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina might have gotten even better at throwing out would-be base-stealers, if you can believe it. Any baserunner who tries to steal on Yadier Molina probably misses the friendly confines of the dugout. Molina should be a sure case to make the Hall of Fame, but every now and then those who likely don’t watch him on a regular basis like to debate his merits. So, let’s play the game.