The Pirates moved on to the OHSAA Division III Kalida District Semifinal on Saturday by defeating Lincolnview 7-0. It was all Pirates as they started each half scoring a goal in the first minute. Rhenn Armey got the Pirates on the board as he put in a shot to the left of the goal 43 seconds into the game. The Pirates would would take a 2-0 lead 8 minutes into the game when Alex Sharrits would take a pass from Armey, dribbled in and beat the goalie 1 on 1. With 16:14 left in the first half when Armey put in a rebound off a shot on the Lancer goalie. Pirates 3-0. That would take care of the first half Pirates 3-0.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO