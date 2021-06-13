England 1-0 Croatia: Player ratings as Raheem Sterling fires Three Lions to comfortable win
England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to the perfect start as a Raheem Sterling strike fired them to a dominant 1-0 victory over Croatia. Gareth Southgate's men enjoyed a hot start and nearly took the need after five minutes when Phil Foden's effort came back off the post. England kept the tempo up for a while and enjoyed a number of half-chances, but they could not find a way through before the break.www.90min.com