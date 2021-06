Gareth Southgate has admitted there is "a lot of work to be done" on England’s defence ahead of Euro 2020 after being disappointed with his side's performance when out of possession in the narrow friendly win over Romania.Marcus Rashford's second-half penalty was ultimately enough for England to back-to-back wins from their two warm-up games but debutant goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was called into action on several occasions at the other end.Southgate named something of a makeshift starting line-up, with no Chelsea or Manchester City players included after their late arrival to the camp and Harry Maguire still unavailable due to...