A skywriting marriage proposal ended with a jab at Joe Rogan’s height—and Twitter is having a ball

A Los Angeles resident spent over $17,000 to propose to their girlfriend via skywriting—and included a dig to podcaster Joe Rogan.

On Saturday, the words “will you marry me Mollie Pratt?” appeared out of nowhere in the Los Angeles skies. Several Twitter users said the message was followed by messages like, “She said yes,” “I love you more than anything,” “Excited to spend my life with you,” and “Until death do us part.”

Then the sky lit up with a different message that later went viral on Twitter. The text read, “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.”

No one has taken public credit for the proposal. But TheWrap confirmed that the company SkyTypers performed this service—and that it cost a total of $17,500.

People are still wondering whether this is an elaborate joke or meant to be a real proposal. In the meantime, though, Twitter had an absolute ball dunking on Rogan.

“Joe Rogan will never see this but your short friends will see you beLittling them,” one person wrote.

For what it’s worth, Rogan isn’t 5-foot-3. While his height has been the butt of many jokes, he actually revealed in 2015 that he’s 5-foot-8-inches. As of Sunday morning, Rogan had not publicly released a statement regarding what happened.

