WWE has you covered with a full slate of programming Sunday to get you ready for NXT TakeOver: In Your House!. Kick off the day with the first edition of Ever-Rise Live Radio as Chase Parker and Matt Martel give the NXT Universe a taste on Twitter Spaces. Then, it's a special live edition of What's NeXT as Triple H, Johnny Gargano and Legado del Fantasma join McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor! Be sure to tune in as The Game breaks down a must-see night of action on the black-and-gold brand, while Johnny Gargano will look ahead to his massive Fatal 5-Way NXT Title Match and Santos Escobar and company preview their chance to take home the NXT North American and Tag Team titles.