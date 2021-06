Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced he's gay in an Instagram video posted this afternoon. Nassib was one of the stars of the 2019 season of HBO's Hard Knocks with a focus on him giving his teammates financial advice. If the 28-year-old Nassib -- who signed a 3-year, $25-million deal with the Raiders in 2020 -- plays this fall, he'll become the first openly gay player to play in a regular season game. In 2014, Missouri defensive end Michael Sam came out as gay and was drafted by the St. Louis Rams. But he was cut before the regular season began and never played in a regular season NFL game.