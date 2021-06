Driving over the Mackinac Bridge can be nerve racking enough, but imagine hearing gunshots while you were on the bridge. That's exactly what happened on Saturday, June 12th as the bridge was packed with weekend traffic. The Michigan State Police reported the incident and arrested one man afterward. The report tells about two vehicles traveling to the bridge from the Upper Peninsula, when they reached a point where the two lanes had to merge. After one car would not let the second car merge, tensions were heated. Apparently this also happened during some construction on US 2 in the U.P.