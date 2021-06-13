AZ Mills burglary investigation prompts closures on Loop 202

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a possible burglary at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe.

Officials with the Tempe Police Department say officers are looking for a man and a woman in connection to an incident at the mall Sunday morning.

The female was seen with a gun, said police.

MCSO deputies located the suspects' vehicle nearby and attempted to stop it. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch near State Route 143 and University Drive.

Police say the people inside got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Shortly after, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at SR 143 for a "police investigation."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it received reports of a traffic stop in the area and also mentioned a pedestrian. They did not provide anymore details.

An investigation remains ongoing.