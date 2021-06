The 19th Annual Lewis & Clark American Legion Baseball Classic concluded yesterday at Riverside Field, as 17 teams, across four sites, battled throughout the weekend for the opportunity to play on Championship Sunday. Sioux Falls East defeated Brandon Valley 8-6 to finish the classic on top. Yankton, host and participant, went 2-2 over the weekend, defeating Omaha South twice. Coach Drew Lawrence was very pleased with not only how his team performed, but how the tournament was received by the public and the teams that participated.