With the blockbuster trade of Julio Jones heading to the Tennessee Titans, the landscape of the Eagles season has already changed. Yes, the season is 18 weeks and one week doesn’t define it all, but a week 1 game can give fans an inside look of what can be for the remainder of the season. Especially a team in which had a complete overhaul of the coaching staff and a new QB1, who will have had a full offseason in his new role going up against an old veteran and coaching staff who saw eight of their 12 losses last season come within one possession. This matchup has a lot of exciting headlines, which will be heavily covered in the coming three months, but I wanted to look at which position groups have the upper hand before the Week 1, September 12th showdown.