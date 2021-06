Public health enforcers have issued millions' worth of charges to air travellers for violating federal quarantine rules according to records shared in the House of Commons. Blacklock's Reporter detailed how during an inquiry discussed in the House showed that travellers who refused to stay in quarantine hotels racked up fines totalling $2,964,000. Records showed that 988 individuals were each issued $3,000 fines for “refusing to go to government-approved accommodation” — the majority of which were issued at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.