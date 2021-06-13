Alabama Newscenter — University of Alabama Student Helps Children Affected by Cleft Conditions
A University of Alabama student's decision last fall has brought smiles to the faces of children around the world. Hannah Brown and fellow students in the University of Alabama Operation Smile Club have something special to celebrate Sunday on International Children's Day. In less than a year, they have raised money to provide life-changing cleft surgery for eight children internationally.