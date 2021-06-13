CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Link Between Chronic Pain and Anxiety

By Dr. David Hanscom
inspiyr.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleI am an orthopedic spine surgeon who deals with patients in chronic pain on a daily basis. Here’s a puzzling situation I often encounter: A patient is experiencing severe chronic pain on my spine intake questionnaire rates him or herself as a zero on a 10-point scale with regards to anxiety,...

inspiyr.com

Comments / 7

Sharon Sherr
06-14

Thank you Dr. David Hanscom for this wonderful article! I can definitely relate to it! I had a nerve ablation procedure done on April 20, 2021 and since that day I continue, to this day, to suffer in excruciating pain where it was done in the left side of my back. All the pain management doctor could say to me was "all my patients get relief from pain almost immediately and I never heard of pain in patients after having this procedure." I'm so disgusted that I'm put in a position to always have to justify my pain! He says there's nothing he could do. Like you stated so perfectly in your article, I feel anxiety and frustration along with my chronic endless pain! Your article should be read by everyone in the medical profession. Thank you so much!!!

Reply
7
Tony Zook
06-14

Well in my Case, I didn't really want to mark a number on my Sheet when it came to depression or anxiety, I always thought they would look at me as if I needed to see a Shink and not help me with my pain.Then it got to a point, I had to say something about my Anxiety, and my depression, because of my pain, that left me not wanting to do anything

Reply(1)
4
vernonbates
06-14

I completely understand how you feel. I was a truck driver and 12 years ago was in an accident, followed by a broken hip and crushed vertebrae a few weeks ago and now about 6 weeks I fell and broke my pelvis in 7 places and my shoulder and I'm not sure how much more pain I can deal with.

Reply
3
Related
Healthline

Exploring the Link Between ADHD and Exercise

Performing regular exercise plays a key role in promoting various areas of brain health, regardless of whether a person has ADHD. Let’s first review how exercise stimulates mental health. Can improve memory. Memory has the potential to decline throughout the aging process, in part due to changes in blood flow...
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Mind

Psychological Strategies for Chronic Pain Management

Chronic pain can be difficult to manage—everybody's experience of it is different. In a new study, researchers have examined how psychological therapies can form part of a treatment program. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and biofeedback are two of the most effective non-medical treatments for chronic pain. In the medical world,...
HEALTH
forthoodsentinel.com

Concussions linked to depression, anxiety, PTSD

Recent research shows mounting evidence of a link between mild traumatic brain injury and mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. For the first time, a study of post-mortem brains of service members who were diagnosed with blast-related concussions found visible evidence of damage to the brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

Chronic pain is surprisingly treatable — when patients focus on the brain

Nathaniel Frank is the director of the What We Know Project at Cornell University, which aggregates scholarly research for the general public. One-fifth of American adults — 50 million people — suffer from chronic pain, defined as pain experienced most days or every day during the past six months. Conditions include migraines, sciatica and gastrointestinal disorders, as well as shoulder, knee and elbow pain. Back and neck pain, too, affect up to 85 percent of adults at some point in their lives and are among the most common reasons for doctor and hospital visits. Chronic pain results in more than $500 billion each year in direct health-care and disability costs and lost productivity. Roughly half a million Americans have died over the past two decades after overdosing on opioids, commonly taken in a desperate quest for pain relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Anxiety#Depression#Emotion#Swedish Medical Center#Wa
Real Health

The Link Between Anger and Brain Structure

Many studies show that anger can affect both your physical and mental health. Now, new study findings published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science show that there’s an association between certain areas of the brain and trait anger, a predisposition for becoming annoyed, frustrated or furious about almost anything, reports PsyPost.com.
MENTAL HEALTH
wustl.edu

Emotional aspects of chronic pain isolated in brain circuitry

Negative emotional states and physical pain are intimately connected. Numerous people who suffer from chronic, persistent pain also deal with negative emotions and loss of motivation. Some even become clinically depressed eventually, and doctors sometimes prescribe antidepressants to treat chronic pain, even though the pathways that link pain and mood are poorly understood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Depression, anxiety may be linked to c-section risk among pregnant women

Depression and anxiety in pregnant women may be connected to the type of delivery they have, new research suggests. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders have already been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes like low birth weight and preterm birth. And now, a new Michigan Medicine study finds that they may also be linked to significantly higher rates of first time cesarean deliveries among women who were otherwise at low risk of having one.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
WPG Talk Radio

Six Natural, Drug-free Ways to Relieve Chronic Pain

Do you have chronic pain? I have played tennis my entire life and I have to say, my knees are really starting to feel it, but you know what really helps? Movement. It sounds counterintuitive, but if I walk or go on the elliptical, my knees will feel better than if I just sat for a few hours. It is just one way of coping with pain and stiffness. In fact, almost 60 percent of adults are living with pain.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

COVID has increased anxiety and depression rates among university students. And they were already higher than average

Before COVID, university and vocational education students were at high risk of developing mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety. This is because they already experience much higher levels of psychological distress than the general population. But since COVID, this group is even more at risk. Our study has found the percentage of university and vocational education students reporting extremely high levels of distress during the pandemic (23%) was higher than before the pandemic (19%). We also compared the percentage of Australian adults in the general population reporting extremely high levels of distress before (3%) and during (13%) COVID. In this population...
MENTAL HEALTH
WPRI

Let Joint Academy help to alleviate your chronic pain

For many individuals, chronic pain is an endless source of frustration which greatly impacts quality of life. If you suffer from osteoarthritis, joint or back pain, you can get the relief you need as Joint Academy offers a safe and effective treatment for chronic pain from the comfort and convenience of your home.
FITNESS
McKnight's

Poorly controlled pain linked to disruptive behaviors in residents with dementia

Long-term care facility residents with dementia and uncontrolled pain are more likely to exhibit adverse behavioral and psychological symptoms, a new study finds. Considering the risks of psychotropic medication often used to treat these problems, good pain control is paramount, the researchers said. Associations between pain, depression and behavioral symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy