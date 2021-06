(St. Paul, MN) -- Negotiators for the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate and the DFL-led House put the finishing touches on a tax bill to provide nearly a billion dollars in tax relief over the next four years. Legislative leaders and Governor Tim Walz agreed on broad parameters of the package before the regular legislative session adjourned and a working group then hammered out the details. Thousands of businesses will be exempt from paying state income tax on COVID emergency loans received through the federal paycheck protection program. And up to 10-thousand-200 dollars of unemployment compensation that individuals received during the pandemic will also not be subject to state income tax. The package includes no new tax increases after House leaders and the governor quietly dropped their push for a new fifth income tax bracket.