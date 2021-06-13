Penn State's NFL Value = $225 Million

Odafe Oweh signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, a four-year, $11.3 million deal that completed Penn State's 2021 draft deals.

All six Lions selected in the NFL Draft have signed a combined $45 million in contracts, according to Spotrac, bringing Penn State's total NFL value to more than $225 million.

Oweh, whom the Ravens selected in the first round, received the second-highest contract of Penn State's draft picks. His deal includes a $5.6 million signing bonus and has an average annual salary of $2.8 million, according to Spotrac.

The website, which details contracts across multiple sports, also has an interesting contract breakdown of Penn State's active NFL players. The group's career earnings are valued at more than $300 million, with Bears receiver Allen Robinson topping the list ($46.5 million).

Kicker Robbie Gould, entering his 17th season as Penn State's longest-tenured NFL player, has earned nearly $43 million with five different teams. Four other players have earned more than $20 million, including Tampa Bay lineman Donovan Smith ($30.2 million) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($26.5 million).

Spotrac's breakdown offers a good look at where Penn State is delivering NFL value. Nine active defensive linemen represent Penn State, including Carolina's DaQuan Jones and Carl Nassib, who in 2020 signed a three-year, $25.3 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oweh, like Nassib, is one of Penn State's great defensive success stories. He began playing football as a junior at New Jersey's Blair Academy and turned his exceptional athleticism into a first-round selection. He is playing outside linebacker in Baltimore, which envisions him as a pass-rusher and run defender.

"You talk about the sacks, but he's going to run screens down," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "He's going to chase from the back side, and he's going to set the edge at the point of attack. He's going to be an all-around football player. When our fans watch him run around and watch how fast he plays, I think they're going to be really excited about it."