Josephine County, OR

Iconic Galice Resort destroyed in fire

By Knox Keranen The World
World Link
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Oregon is mourning the loss of the iconic Galice Resort, a lodge, restaurant and outpost along the Rogue River, after a structure fire broke out Tuesday. At 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters with Josephine County Rural Metro Fire were dispatched to the resort after receiving reports of smoke in the building. As staff from the store exited, they reported seeing fire activity “in the floor,” according to a Tuesday press release from JCRMF.

theworldlink.com
