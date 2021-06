The biggest rumor for WWE's SummerSlam event right now is that John Cena will return to the company and face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It's the second-biggest match WWE can possibly book right now beyond Reigns vs. The Rock and would make SummerSlam the biggest WWE event of the year (the company reportedly wants the August event to be "this year's WrestleMania"). But Cena still hasn't popped up on WWE TV since losing the Firefly Fun House to Bray Wyatt back at WrestleMania 36 and has been avoiding the topic during recent interviews while promoting F9.