Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Report: California’s stricter COVID rules did not hurt the economy

By Leonardo Castaneda
Vallejo Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulations aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 did not come at the expense of California’s economy, according to a new report that found states that took a more hands-off approach to the pandemic did not see an economic boost from their limited regulation. The findings from the UCLA Anderson...

www.timesheraldonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Covid#Covid#Ucla Anderson Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri Statetribuneledgernews.com

How COVID-19 Affected Missouri’s Economy

The U.S. economy reported its worst quarterly decline in modern history during the COVID-19 pandemic, with gross domestic product shrinking at an annual rate of 31.4% in the second quarter. The economy bounced back in the third quarter, but efforts to contain the virus's spread throughout 2020 still resulted in a 3.5% annual economic contraction in the United States.
Public HealthSFGate

New Report Confirms Demand for High-Skilled Foreign Workers Continues Despite COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Labor Market and Economy

CHICAGO and NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Today, Envoy Global and New American Economy (NAE) released a new report showing that despite the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a shortage of highly skilled workers to meet the persistent demand of American employers. While many businesses are seeking to expand, the United States’ outdated immigration system and continued travel restrictions may prolong and exacerbate the shortage of high-skilled workers, hindering a fast and successful economic recovery. Failure to enable employers to fill critical workforce gaps hampers their ability to fulfill their economic potential, stymieing economic growth nationwide. These findings support the argument that more responsive employment-based immigration policies may help the U.S. economy bounce back faster and more robustly from the COVID-19 pandemic.
California StateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Masks? Social distancing? We answer your questions on California’s new COVID workplace rules

California has new COVID workplace safety standards, but only after weeks of delay, nine-plus hours of discussion and multiple votes. Here is what to know about the updated standards from the standards board of the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, commonly called Cal-OSHA. They are scheduled to go into effect around June 15 pending administrative approval.
California Stategorgenewscenter.com

California to lift most of state’s virus rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will lift most of the state’s coronavirus rules. The order Newsom signed Friday takes effect Tuesday. It will end the state’s stay-at-home order and its various amendments. Starting Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical...
Marketsmarketplace.org

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

As of June 9, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning). Americans with at least one COVID vaccine dose: 51.7%. Small businesses with unfilled job openings: 48% (rising) 30-year fixed mortgage last week (Mortgage Bankers data): 3.15% (falling) “The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has...
California StatePosted by
Forbes

California’s Salmon Economy And Environment Might Hinge On Trucking Project

The salmon industry is an important part of the Golden State’s economy. With a yearly economic impact to the tune of $900 million, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a collapse of the species would not only mean further danger to the already-fragile environment, but a hit to the state’s bottom line as well. With the western drought the worst that its been in a millennium, that is putting all of that in real danger.
California Statecapoliticalreview.com

California Reopens – Ending Most COVID-19 Rules

California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. At the stroke of midnight, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.”. Starting Tuesday, there were no...
California StateRegister Citizen

How California's pandemic rules are changing

Californians can eat, drink and rub shoulders at restaurants, movie theaters and most other businesses without COVID-19 restrictions as the state fully reopened Tuesday. Here are some things to know about the changes:. WHAT IS HAPPENING?. When the pandemic hit last year, California issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at home...
California StateFontana Herald News

What will it look like when California's economy reopens on June 15?

San Bernardino County, along with the rest of the state, will fully reopen its economy on June 15 -- eliminating various restrictions and saying farewell to the color-coded county tier system that residents have been living under for the past several months. Beginning next Tuesday, everyday life here will largely...
California Statetechnewstube.com

California Defies Expectations of Doom, Promises Massive Tax Rebate

As California approaches the biggest state tax rebate in U.S. history, Bloomberg News co-founder Matthew A. Winkler questions its reputation as a state doomed by over-regulation and high taxes. In fact, California "has no peers among developed economies for expanding GDP, creating jobs, raising household…
Maine StateWPFO

Maine looking to implement stricter school air quality rules

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Stricter air quality standards are likely coming to Maine schools. The Maine Legislature has approved a proposal to create consistent standards across the state. The proposal from Democratic Rep. Rebecca Millett of Cape Elizabeth would also charge the Maine Department of Education with amending standards for...
California StateOCRegister

Why LA County’s rebound is a must for California’s economy

California needs its biggest job market to catch up to the rest of the state as it thaws from a coronavirus-chilled economy. Los Angeles County has been a huge drag on the state’s overall recovery that has, by several measures, been well behind the national pace. Consider: L.A.’s unemployment rate...
California Statecheddar.com

How Climate Change and Wildfires Are Impacting California's Economy

A record-breaking heatwave and drought have been afflicting the Western United States, and wildfires have already broken out in multiple states like California and Arizona. William Lee, the chief economist at the Milken Institute, spoke with Cheddar about the economic ramifications of climate change on the hotter, dryer West, as residents deal with spotty water and power supplies and leave for other parts of the country.
California Statescvnews.com

Economy Set to Reopen as California’s ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy’ Expires

Nearly 18 months after the first health officer order was issued for COVID-19, California’s stay-at-home order will expire Tuesday as the economy fully reopens. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order, which removes the state’s “blueprint to a safer economy” regulations, meaning the state will no longer require most of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place during the height of the pandemic.
California StateOccupational Health Safety

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs a New Set of COVID-19 Orders

Cal/OSHA releases new proposed guidelines for fully vaccinated people after receiving backlash from the previous set of rules. Cal/OSHA has a new proposal for its safety standards for COVID-19 in the workplace after a lot of controversy emerged from the first proposal. On June 3, the board voted to revise the current standards about mask-wearing and social distancing. It allowed people to take their masks off at work with proof of vaccination and only if everyone else in the workplace was vaccinated, as well.