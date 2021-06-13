Massimiliano Allegri Money Laundering Allegations
Juventus manager Allegri is suspected of using a Maltese business to facilitate money laundering, as well as potential ties to the mafia. Having just been appointed Juventus manager after the sacking of club legend Andrea Pirlo, Italian Police are investigating his recent transactions to Maltese casinos. One of the most coveted football coaches in the world now faces an international police enquiry in the build-up to the new season.www.online-casinos.com