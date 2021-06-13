Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Massimiliano Allegri Money Laundering Allegations

By Jacob McKenzie
Online-Casinos.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus manager Allegri is suspected of using a Maltese business to facilitate money laundering, as well as potential ties to the mafia. Having just been appointed Juventus manager after the sacking of club legend Andrea Pirlo, Italian Police are investigating his recent transactions to Maltese casinos. One of the most coveted football coaches in the world now faces an international police enquiry in the build-up to the new season.

www.online-casinos.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Tax Evasion#Ac Milan#Juventus#Maltese#Italian#Oia Service Ltd#European#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Ac Milan#Arsenal 4 0#Slovenian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Why Massimiliano Allegri back to Juventus is both disappointing and relieving

Juventus has their new boss and he is the same person as their old boss; Massimiliano Allegri has officially returned to Turin. Massimiliano Allegri has already proven himself to be a very talented, scudetto winning manager at the Old Lady. When he was sacked, he had won so many domestic trophies in Italy that winning them did not mean anything, or as much. Similar to France and PSG. Why return?
UEFAthevibes.com

'Unfinished' Locatelli comes of age for Italy at Euro 2020

ROME - Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli started Euro 2020 as a replacement for injured Marco Verratti but the once-promising youngster who fell out of favour with former club AC Milan has finally come of age. The 23-year-old's impressive brace in a 3-0 win over Switzerland midweek helped the Azzurri book...
UEFAonthisday.com

Michel Platini

Why Famous: Platini is regarded as one of the all-time greatest football players, having won the Ballon d'Or three times (1983, 1984, 1985). He was also seventh in the FIFA Player of the Century vote. After retiring from football, Platini was the French national coach for four years and was...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona ready to send Miralem Pjanic back to Juventus

Barcelona are ready to send Miralem Pjanic back to Juventus. Corriere dello Sport says Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus have been in touch with Barca to acquire the Bosnian, but everything indicates Turin will be his destination. Former side Juve want a two year loan deal for Pjanic if he...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 teams: Every squad and player for 2021 tournament

Euro 2020 begins on 11 June and all 24 nations involved have confirmed their squads for the tournament. The European Championship starts with Italy vs Turkey in Rome. Fellow Group A side Wales meet Switzerland the following day, before England and Scotland round off the opening weekend against Croatia and Czech Republic respectively. Each team is allowed to name 26 players, up from the usual 23 in response to the pandemic squeezing the football calendar around Europe over the past 12 months. Here we collate all the squads and list every player involved in the tournament. Group AItalyGoalkeepers: Gianluigi...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Paulo Fonseca not signing; Spurs eyeing Gennaro Gattuso

In just a matter of weeks, more than three different managers have been really close to signing with Tottenham Hotspur for the coming season. Turns out Spurs weren't able to finish any of those deals, as yet another name has been crossed from Chairman's Daniel Levy list. According to multiple...
Premier Leaguelivesoccertv.com

Ramos replacement? Real Madrid ready to challenge Man Utd for highly-rated center-back

With Ramos gone and Varane possibly headed for the door, Los Blancos are ready to dive into the market for a new center-back. Sergio Ramos' emotional departure from Real Madrid means the Liga giants could do with an additional center-back, with Spanish publication AS claiming the club have already identified one man who could replace the iconic defender. Unfortunately, it's bad news for Premier League side Man United.
Soccerfootballghana.com

LIGA - Clubs piling up after Barça playmaker Pjanic

Possibly leaving Barcelona FC after just one season in, 31-year old Bosnian international midfielder Miralem Pjanic, disappointed with the game time amount Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman provided him, has been targeted by both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le10Sport. Either club had already pursued him in the past, even since he was playing for AS Roma.
Soccerfootball-oranje.com

Bayern Munich linked to Dumfries

According to reports in Germany, Netherlands revelation Denzel Dumfries is gaining interest from German giants Bayern Munich. The right-back has been a star for Netherlands at Euro 2020, netting twice while also playing a major role in the other three goals Oranje have scored at the tournament. Dumfries has previously...
UEFAsempremilan.com

GdS: Milan could complete €20m loan signing from Real Madrid in the coming days

Brahim Diaz impressed many during his loan spell at Milan this past season, especially towards the end when it mattered the most. Therefore, it’s not exactly a surprise that the Rossoneri want to keep the playmaker. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanLive), negotiations between Milan and Real Madrid are...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid watching Villarreal defender Pau Torres at Euros

Real Madrid are watching Villarreal star Pau Torres at the Euros. The Los Blancos have begun their search for Sergio Ramos' replacement following the veteran's departure this summer. Madrid waved goodbye to their long-serving defender this week, with the 35-year-old breaking down in his farewell press conference after being unable...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United enter race to sign €60m Real Madrid flop

Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic has endured a troublesome time at Real Madrid since his arrival in 2019. Zinedine Zidane signed the forward as the heir to Karim Benzema but the €60m-deal completed two years ago hasn’t gone to plan. Jovic has scored just two goals in 32 appearances for Real...
Soccer90min.com

Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes ruled out of Portugal's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos will be without Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes for his side's clash with Germany after the pair were ruled out through injury. The defending European champions kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary last time out. Having been frustrated for much of the game, Raphael Guerreiro's 84th minute strike handed his side the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo put the result beyond doubt with two late goals.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea outsider Ziyech attracting AC Milan interest

Hakim Ziyech finds himself on the outer at Chelsea. Gazzetta dello Sport says the attacker is now “estranged" from manager Thomas Tuchel, suggesting the Blues boss will be happy to see the former Ajax star go. In fact, that relationship is so damaged, that the Italian news website reports that...
UEFAWTOP

France forward Griezmann awaits Benzema’s goals at Euro 2020

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored a goal at the European Championship, and now he’s expecting teammate Karim Benzema to score one, too. Benzema missed a straightforward chance on Saturday in France’s 1-1 draw against Hungary with the score 0-0. The Hungarian team scored not long after and Griezmann equalized for Les Bleus midway through the second half.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Romano: Tottenham approach former Barcelona manager as search continues

Tottenham have approached former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. According to reputed journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have approached former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde as the search for a new manager continues. Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a new boss seems never-ending. It has been two months now that...