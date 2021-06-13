Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

15 Best TV Shows To Binge-Watch On Netflix This Summer

By Lauren Dubois
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While spending a lot of time indoors may not be what a lot of people are eager to do this summer, just because the warmer season is here doesn’t mean that you have to spend all of your time out in the sun. For those who prefer to still stay inside with blissfully cool air-conditioning, Netflix is the perfect way to enjoy that time on the couch and get caught up on some of the biggest shows out there. Here are 15 great options to kick off your summer binge list.

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
Katherine Heigl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Summer Heat#Abc#Regency London#Cobra Kai#Parliament#Commonwealth#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of May 23rd

It’s the calm before the storm of June for Netflix this week, but there are a few standout new releases this week that plenty of people are sure to be looking forward to. At the top of that list is the second part of the final season of Lucifer, which was canceled by Fox after three seasons and was picked up for two additional seasons by Netflix. The third season of The Kominsky Method is dropping this week too, as is the first season of the Netflix anime Eden, which was directed by Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood director Yasuhiro Irie.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On paper, Mortal Engines possessed more than enough ingredients to find success. An adaptation of a popular YA novel that was clearly designed with franchise potential in mind, the concept boasted shades of a dystopian, post-apocalyptic and steampunk universe all at once, virtually guaranteeing a visual feast. It also came...
TV ShowsPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix will lose some major TV shows and movies next month

Netflix is set to remove some major TV shows and movies from its platform starting in just a couple of weeks, meaning you’ll need to squeeze the content into your binge-watching schedule if you want to see it before it disappears. Both classics and newer hits are on the removal list, including things like The Secret Life of Pets 2 and the Back to the Future trilogy.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix just added six new movies and TV series this Thursday. It’s an even split of the two mediums, too, as three of the fresh titles are films and the other half are shows. The highlights include an original flick that’s getting rave reviews and the second season of a popular international drama.
TV SeriesBGR

Netflix just canceled this $200 million series after one season

In early April, we talked about how the upcoming comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy could be the start of Netflix’s own superhero cinematic universe. The first season of the show debuted May 7th, and less than a month later, Netflix is pulling the plug. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a...
TV SeriesFilm School Rejects

What's New to Stream on Netflix for June 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for June 2021, including the final season of an acclaimed comedy series, new originals with Liam Neeson and Kevin Hart, and more!
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix just revealed its 10 most popular original movies

Netflix has revealed an updated list of its 10 most-watched original movies, a list that is in the process of shifting with Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead climbing its way into the ranking. The newly released zombie original — which was also Netflix’s biggest theatrical debut — is currently tied for ninth place.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 7 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend. Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Netflix piled on the new releases, giving you everything from a deadly season of Lucifer to Inside, Bo Burnham's pandemic era time capsule of a comedy special. The streamer isn’t letting up this week.. Friday, June 4, heralds Netflix’s biggest premiere of the group: Sweet Tooth, a comic book adaptation executive produced by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Will Forte and a Game of Thrones baddie appear in the fantasy drama, which tells the story of a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery) living in the vestiges of a global health crisis (that is several magnitudes of sci-fi weirdness separate from COVID).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok users share their emotional reaction to Netflix film ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’

Film fans have been left feeling emotional after watching “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” on Netflix, and are using TikTok to share their thoughts.“Believe Me” is based on a true story where Florida teen Lisa McVey was abducted and raped for 26 hours by serial killer Bobby Joe Long in 1984.Although the Lifetime film was made back in 2018, it has recently been acquired by Netflix, and has started to trend on the streaming site.It wasn’t before long that people started to talk about the crime movie on TikTok.TikToker Stefania went viral with her video where she...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
TV ShowsCNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to stream tonight

I Am Legend, The Iron Giant and brilliant South Korean zombie actioner Train to Busan all arrived on Hulu this month and are great picks to fill out your weekend. Plus, brand-new comedy Plan B is out now. You could also catch Oscar winner Nomadland, Chloé Zhao's contemplative treasure. A...
TV ShowsPopculture

Netflix Adds Acclaimed Horror Movie You Probably Haven't Seen

Netflix subscribers just got a ton of great new movies and TV shows, since it's the beginning of June, and one of those movies is an acclaimed horror film that many may not have seen yet. The Wind is slow, creepy movie about two couples who settle in the 1880s Western U.S., living out on the deserted plains, when inexplicable events begin to fill the air with fright. However, not everyone seems to notice, which leads to high tensions among the neighbors.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides '2 Hearts'

“2 Hearts” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The romantic drama premiered in theaters in October 2020 and received generally negative reviews, but it’s reaching new eyes after joining Netflix on June 2. Starring Jacob Elordi and based on a true story, “2 Hearts” follows two couples in different decades and locations who come to be linked in a powerful way.
TV SeriesComicBook

Sweet Tooth Season 1 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

It's officially Friday, June 4 and that means the first season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth adaptation is now streaming worldwide! Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemiere, the series stars Christian Convery as Gus, a deer-human hybrid boy that is forced to navigate a world still recovering from collapse due to a virus (yes, the producers are worried you might hear that and bail). After living safely in his forest home for a decade Gus seeks out a new adventure across the ruins of America, accompanied by a grizzled veteran of the post-apocalypse in the form of Tommy Jeppered (Nonso Anozie). You can watch all eight episodes of the series right now!
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

6 Things to Know About Netflix's Blue Miracle Before Streaming With Your Kids

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Going into it, I wasn't expecting a movie about fishing to make me cry. Blue Miracle, now available on Netflix, is one of those based-on-a-true-story, feel-good movies that are somewhat predictable yet totally amazing at the same time. Hope, anxiety, and pure happiness washed over me throughout its one-hour, 36-minute story about Omar (Jimmy Gonzalez), who joins washed-up Captain Wade (Dennis Quaid) in a fishing competition in Cabo San Lucas to save his cash-strapped orphanage, Casa Hogar. Despite its TV-PG rating, there are some moments in the film that can be a little intense for kids, especially those sensitive to violence. Here are a few things to keep in mind before streaming it as a family.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix cancellations: Why certain shows are scrapped and the fans' fight to save them

Netflix, more than ever, continues to dominate the streaming conversation. But what about the shows that aren't so widely talked about? For every Bridgerton, there's The OA, and with every Queen's Gambit-style success story, there's a Tuca & Bertie that never got a chance to spread its wings. Even Jupiter’s Legacy, which reached #1 on Netflix, has effectively been canned after just one season.