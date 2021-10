The official website for Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! began streaming a collaboration promotional video on Tuesday with the A Place Further Than the Universe anime series. In the video, the four main characters of the A Place Further Than the Universe anime talk over the trailer for the Goodbye, Don Glees! film about its setting and plot, and discuss going to see the film together.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO