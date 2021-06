The Quorn Sweet Chilli Bites are a new ready-to-eat snack option for the UK market that will provide consumers with the perfect product to include in their picnics this summer. The snack bites are made with the brand's mycoprotein, which aids them in being high in protein as well as high in fiber and low in saturated fat. The product can be found in the chilled meat-free aisle in Tesco and Ocado at a price point of £2.25 per pack.