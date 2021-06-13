Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

With no success ballast on his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, Sutton opted for the soft option tyre, and was already up to seventh by the end of the opening lap. Just before half-distance, Sutton passed Ollie Jackson for second into the Wilson hairpin, and on the ninth lap of 12 he managed to get ahead of first-race winner Colin Turkington, who had led all the way from pole position, into the Agostini left-hander.