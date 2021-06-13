Guilty Gear Strive Review – Absolutely Jaw-Dropping
Due to an incredible lineage of games, Arc System Works is renowned for being one the greatest developers in the fighting genre. Recently gaining mainstream success with Dragon Ball FighterZ and BlazBlue, the company has decided to revisit a fan favorite: Guilty Gear. Although it has a strong cult following, the franchise has never managed to replicate the success of its peers and due to this, has maintained a niche title. Looking to obliterate that is Guilty Gear Strive, the most accessible release in the series but will it be able to appeal to both veterans and newcomers?cogconnected.com