Guilty Gear Strive Review – Absolutely Jaw-Dropping

Guilty Gear is one of the oldest fighting game franchises around, but it has always lacked behind the more popular titles in the genre, like your Street Fighters or Mortal Kombats. However, Guilty Gear has a devoted following of those who did take the time to sit down and learn its wild mechanics and crazy fast pace. Combined with its very metal and hard rock aesthetic, Guilty Gear was able to carve a niche of its own in the fighting game space. With a brand new entry in the series Guilty Gear Strive, though, more people than ever have their eyes on the franchise. The developers over at Arc System Works became a household name overnight with Dragon Ball FighterZ. And now they look to introduce a whole new audience to their flagship franchise.