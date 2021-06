Walker’s Casen Carver, Logan Cusimano and Seth Terrell combined on a no-hitter, sparking a 6-0 win over St. Amant in summer baseball action Monday at St. Amant. Carver struck out one with no walks in three innings as the Walker starter, while Cusimano and Terrell each went two innings in relief. Cusimano walked one and struck out two, while Terrell walked four and struck out two.