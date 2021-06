All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you buy a sunscreen that says SPF 30 on the packaging, you probably assume it's going to give you SPF 30 protection. And it will — conditionally. Everything you need for skin well-protected from the sun is inside any mineral or chemical sunscreen with a higher sun protection factor, but ultimately, how well your skin is defended from sun damage depends heavily on applying — and reapplying — enough of your chosen formula. And if we're being completely honest with ourselves, very few of us are actually applying enough each and every day.