England player ratings v New Zealand: Nightmare for James Bracey but strong signs for Rory Burns
England slumped to their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2014 as they surrendered to New Zealand in meek fashion at Edgbaston. The result was already a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground for day four, with Saturday's batting collapse settling matters in the tourists' favour. Tom Latham, captaining a weakened side in the absence of world number one batsman Kane Williamson won the match with a steer to the third man boundary.www.telegraph.co.uk