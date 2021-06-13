England player ratings v New Zealand: Nightmare for James Bracey but strong signs for Rory Burns

40th over: England 122-9 (Stone 15, Anderson 0) Root showed faith in Stone earlier on and now Stone pays the same compliment to Anderson, taking a single off the third ball of the over. Jimmy survives the rest and that’s the close, with England leading by 37, and New Zealand showing why they are in the World Test Championship final. A raucous crowd have seen 16 wickets in the day, some clever bowling from Stuart Broad and some feisty batting from Ross Taylor (and Mark Wood). England have been thoroughly outplayed.