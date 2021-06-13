Cancel
England player ratings v New Zealand: Nightmare for James Bracey but strong signs for Rory Burns

By Nick Hoult,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland slumped to their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2014 as they surrendered to New Zealand in meek fashion at Edgbaston. The result was already a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground for day four, with Saturday's batting collapse settling matters in the tourists' favour. Tom Latham, captaining a weakened side in the absence of world number one batsman Kane Williamson won the match with a steer to the third man boundary.

Sportsnewsatw.com

England v New Zealand: Rory Burns & Dan Lawrence keep hosts afloat

England were kept afloat by Dan Lawrence’s battling 67 not out on a raucous first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. In front of a rowdy crowd of 18,000, the hosts found themselves 175-6 on a blameless pitch despite a fluent 81 from Rory Burns. At...
Sportsfreepressseries.co.uk

Rory Burns stands firm for England after New Zealand hit back in second Test

Rory Burns provided England with some much-needed backbone on day one of the second Test against New Zealand, making an unbeaten half-century in a tea score of 152 for four. Burns, fresh from a century at Lord’s, reached 73 not out after two sessions, as a heavily rotated New Zealand attack pressed the hosts hard at Edgbaston.
Worldayradvertiser.com

Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence come to England rescue as fans flock to Edgbaston

A stoic knock from Rory Burns and an evening flourish from Dan Lawrence prevented England from flopping against New Zealand in front of their biggest home crowd since 2019. Burns compiled a hard-fought 81 and Lawrence picked up the mantle to finish with an eye-catching 67 not out from number six, leaving the hosts 258 for seven on day one of the series-deciding second Test.
Daily Mail

Dan Lawrence scores classy unbeaten 67 to put up resistance for England after collapse as Rory Burns also makes gutsy 81 against New Zealand on the first day of series-deciding Test at Edgbaston

A bad week off the field was in danger of getting worse on it as England's fragile batsmen fluffed their lines in front of a big, noisy crowd at their favourite ground. But, with a crisis over historic tweets quickly being followed by a traditional batting collapse, at least one of their young guns provided the entertainment promised by Joe Root.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

England's Burns lauds Lawrence after tough day against New Zealand

England's Rory Burns may have ground his way to a valuable 81 on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Thursday but what really impressed the opener was team-mate Dan Lawrence's brisk fifty. Burns batted for more than two full sessions, facing 187 balls,...
SportsThe Guardian

England v New Zealand: second Test, day three – as it happened

40th over: England 122-9 (Stone 15, Anderson 0) Root showed faith in Stone earlier on and now Stone pays the same compliment to Anderson, taking a single off the third ball of the over. Jimmy survives the rest and that’s the close, with England leading by 37, and New Zealand showing why they are in the World Test Championship final. A raucous crowd have seen 16 wickets in the day, some clever bowling from Stuart Broad and some feisty batting from Ross Taylor (and Mark Wood). England have been thoroughly outplayed.
Sportsstateofpress.com

England v New Zealand: Tourists win by eight wickets to take series

England 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*) & 122 (Wagner 3-18, Henry 3-36) New Zealand 388 (Young 82, Conway 80, Taylor 80, Broad 4-48) & 41-2 England’s dismal second-Test defeat was confirmed inside an hour on the fourth morning at Edgbaston, giving New Zealand a 1-0 series win. The home side...
Sportsstateofpress.com

England v New Zealand: Will Young & Devon Conway put tourists on top

New Zealand 229-3: Conway 80, Young 82, Taylor 46*. A dropped catch and a questionable umpiring decision proved costly for England on a frustrating second day of the deciding Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. Captain Joe Root put down a chance off Will Young when he had only seven,...
Sportseppingforestguardian.co.uk

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson an injury doubt for second England Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has emerged as an injury doubt for Thursday’s second Test against England. Williamson, the world’s number one ranked Test batsman, has been managing a tendon problem in his left elbow for several months but was fit to lead his side as they got the better of a drawn match at Lord’s last week.
Sportsnewsatw.com

England v New Zealand: Mark Wood cameo thrills Edgbaston crowd

England bowler Mark Wood whips up the crowd with six fours in the morning session of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston before being bowled by Matt Henry for 41. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.