Global, U.S. Ad Spending to Hit Records on COVID Rebound: Forecast
Worldwide spending will reach $657 billion thanks to a record gain of 14 percent, while the U.S. will record its strongest growth rate in 40 years, according to Magna. The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a record 14 percent gain in global advertising spending this year to a record $657 billion, according to the latest forecast from media investment and intelligence company Magna.www.hollywoodreporter.com