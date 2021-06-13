Global, U.S. Ad Spending to Hit Records on COVID Rebound: Forecast

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 177.4 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.5 million, while deaths total 600,934. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 147.8 million, or 44.5% of the total population, up from 44% on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 65%. The U.S. is devoting $3.2 billion to speed development of antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics, the Associated Press reported.