So you’ve never owned a truck before? And you have no desire to drive around in a giant vehicle that would be at home in a stadium during a monster truck rally? Well, Ford has you in mind. The automobile company perhaps best known for its F150 truck has a new pickup that they’re banking on appealing to more people—the 2022 Ford Maverick. Todd Eckert, Ford’s Truck Group Marketing Manager, says, “We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who have never before considered a truck.” It appears to be paying off. In a release from the automaker, Ford revealed that 36,000 reservations for the 2022 Maverick have already been fielded, well short of 190,000 it got for the Bronco but still a huge amount for a mid-sized truck.