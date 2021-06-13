Report: Mom charged after 2 kids thrown from window in Brooklyn
A Brooklyn mother was charged with attempted murder and other crimes after her two young children were thrown out of a window in Brooklyn, leaving the kids hospitalized.www.audacy.com
A Brooklyn mother was charged with attempted murder and other crimes after her two young children were thrown out of a window in Brooklyn, leaving the kids hospitalized.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880