Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Mom charged after 2 kids thrown from window in Brooklyn

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
Posted by 
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 8 days ago

A Brooklyn mother was charged with attempted murder and other crimes after her two young children were thrown out of a window in Brooklyn, leaving the kids hospitalized.

www.audacy.com
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsville#Rockaway#Police#Wcbs Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related