Optimizing Your Team for Long-Term Work from Home Success: Tips for Excelling in the Era of Hybrid Work
As we look ahead to a time when teams can safely return to the office, it's clear that people will continue working from home at far greater volumes than in the past. Taking steps to position your team for long-term work from home success is vital, whether your company chooses to let employees work completely from home, opts for a hybrid model, or does away with physical offices entirely. Now is a great time to revisit work from home policies launched during the pandemic and make sure your employees feel cared for and can be productive as possible.