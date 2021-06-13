Optimizing Your Team for Long-Term Work from Home Success: Tips for Excelling in the Era of Hybrid Work

In the last years, we’re observing a surge in companies that want to adopt the Agile approach to leverage its benefits and progress in their business practices. However, the vast majority of these companies are still learning the ropes with only a fraction reaching a high level of competency in Agile. According to the 2020 State of Agile report, 20% of respondents are only starting to experiment with adopting Agile in pockets, not yet ready to commit to a complete Agile transformation of the company, that would mean tearing down the obsolete cultural practices and changing the fundamental values of the organization.