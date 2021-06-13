Algonquin girls track and field grabs the Class A Championship for a second straight time
DUDLEY — Algonquin girls track and field coach Patrick Galvin said his team is on the upswing as a program, and Saturday, they proved again why that couldn’t be more true. Sparked by wins from senior captain Christina DeFeudis in the 100-meter dash and long jump, a first-place performance by junior Priscilla de Carvalho in the high jump, and a victory by the 400-sprint relay team, Algonquin outscored Wachusett Regional, 131.5-120, to repeat as Class A champions at the 48th District E Dick Mulligan Girls Class Meet at Shepherd Hill.www.metrowestdailynews.com