Midnight in the Switchgrass Sneak Peek

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are starring in a new movie to her term, and fans can see the actress beat up her rock star boyfriend in the film's recently-debuted first trailer. The movie is titled Midnight in the Switchgrass, and it is a crime thriller that follows Fox's character, FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi, as she hunts down a serial killer by posing as an escort. Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — plays a sleazy man who hires her thinking she can be pushed around, but he very quickly learns that he is not the one with the upper hand when she beats him senseless for pulling a knife on her.