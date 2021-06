Heads up: In case you’ve tried all of the brightening face lotions and exfoliating serums and you continue to haven’t discovered an efficient answer on your darkish spots, uneven pores and skin tone, or extra oil and shine, it could be time to ebook your self a glycolic acid peel. They’re kinda the key to glowy-as-hell pores and skin—And, in contrast to a number of the ~ trendier ~ skincare therapies on the market proper now, they’re truly protected for many pores and skin sorts. However if you happen to’re nonetheless confused by the entire exfoliation factor and also you aren’t positive how a peel may match into your routine, you’ve come to the fitting place.