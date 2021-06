Employers in the healthcare setting have been grappling with issues related to COVID-19 vaccinations that raise many practical and legal questions, starting with: should we ask about vaccination status? Should we require employees to be vaccinated? If not required, should we encourage employees to be vaccinated? How should we encourage it? Identifying these questions is a helpful starting point, but it may be more useful to know what is really happening in the field. Looking for answers, Jackson Lewis surveyed healthcare employers; 42 participants responded as follows: