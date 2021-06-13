Cancel
New York City, NY

Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia

 8 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2021 / Strattners announces moving its Head Office to Bangkok, Thailand with a view to establish a presence for the Asia and Pacific region whilst pursuing already established growth plans in the US. The decision came after Financier and founder of Strattners, Timo Strattner submitted plans to grow an asian focused portfolio alongside its US business with a view to further grow its portfolio of clients listed in the region by offering structured investments as those companies, among other growth initiatives, seek an opportunity to dual list on the US exchanges.

