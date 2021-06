Álex Palou scored a sensational second win of 2021 at Road America after Josef Newgarden, who dominated most of the afternoon, suffered another late-race heartbreak. In similar fashion to his dominant performance in the second race at Detroit one week ago, Newgarden led 32 out of 55 laps, more than any other driver by a wide margin. He withstood pressure from Palou over the last stint, after jumping ahead of the Ganassi driver at the final pit stops.