Caroline Lupini didn’t just break a world record, she smashed it out of the park. In May 2021, Lupini became the first documented woman to fly a small, piston-engine aircraft to all 49 states, and with her flight instructor Chauncey Crail, also set a new record for the fastest time through the lower 48 states—a total of 11 days, 23 hours and 43 minutes, breaking the previous record by over four days (and that included a six-day mechanical stop in Colorado). The total trip time from Alaska was 13 days, 1 hour and 3 minutes.