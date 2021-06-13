AR-15 Is Like a ‘Swiss Army Knife’: How California’s Assault Weapons Ban Died

'We’re looking at video evidence of insurrection': New developments on the Jan. 6 riot. With over 400 charged, the investigation conducted by the FBI continues for those accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capital. MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to weigh in on the latest video evidence released by the Justice Department and details from the FBI’s questioning of whether a defendant had any ties to members of Congress or Capitol Police prior to the insurrection. This comes as some Congressional Republicans are pushing a conspiracy that the FBI may have had something to do with the riot.