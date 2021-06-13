Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

AR-15 Is Like a ‘Swiss Army Knife’: How California’s Assault Weapons Ban Died

By Peter Suciu
19fortyfive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than thirty years the State of California has banned so-called “assault weapons,” but U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego overturned the law recently, ruling that the ban violated the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. “Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a...

www.19fortyfive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Assault Weapons#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#Swiss Army Knife#The District Court#Miller#Democratic#Californians#Americans#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Appeals court allows California to enforce assault weapons ban while it reviews a legal challenge

California’s ban on the guns it defines as assault weapons will remain in effect while the state appeals a federal judge’s ruling that declared the law unconstitutional. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Monday granted Attorney General Rob Bonta’s request for a stay of the June 4 ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego. The stay allows the state to continue enforcing its law, enacted in 1989, during the appeals process, likely to last at least the rest of this year.
Stockton, CASanta Barbara Independent

Why AR-15 Assault Weapons Must Be Banned

In response to U.S. Federal Judge Roger Benitez’s ruling on June 4, 2021, to overturn California’s 32-year-old assault weapons ban, which compared assault weapons to a Swiss Army knife, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release, “There is no sound basis in law, fact, or common sense for equating assault rifles with Swiss Army knives.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: Judge Benitez’s comparison of an AR-15 to a Swiss Army knife was on target

To the editor: Of course an AR-15 rifle isn’t a Swiss Army knife; U.S. District Judge Robert Benitez did not say it was. His comparison was not meant to say the two are alike in function. It was a comparison of versatility. (“The ruling overturning California’s assault weapon ban was nutty. But it may be on solid legal ground,” column, June 14)
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Judge compares AR-15 to Swiss Army knife; suit claims GC wasn’t rehired because of long-haul COVID-19

Citing the Second Amendment, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of the Southern District of California struck down California’s ban on assault weapons Friday. “Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment,” Benitez wrote. “Good for both home and battle, the AR-15 is the kind of versatile gun that lies at the intersection of the kinds of firearms protected” under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. (The Washington Post, the New York Times, NPR, Benitez’s June 4 decision)
Congress & Courtsamsnbc.com

Judge Compares AR-15 To Swiss Army Knife

Kris Brown, the president of anti-gun violence and gun reform advocacy group Brady, reflects on the latest string of shootings across the country and responds to a federal judge’s ruling to overturn California’s ban on assault weapons — likening an AR-15 to a Swiss Army knife. She tells Stephanie Ruhle that the comparison is “absurd” and “insulting” to families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
Proteststuipster.com

"It wasn't the FBI that was fomenting rebellion...to suggest otherwise is an abdication from his oath of office from Louie Gohmert," @KatiePhang says about some congressional Republicans pushing a conspiracy that the FBI was involved in the Capitol riot.

'We’re looking at video evidence of insurrection': New developments on the Jan. 6 riot. With over 400 charged, the investigation conducted by the FBI continues for those accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capital. MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to weigh in on the latest video evidence released by the Justice Department and details from the FBI’s questioning of whether a defendant had any ties to members of Congress or Capitol Police prior to the insurrection. This comes as some Congressional Republicans are pushing a conspiracy that the FBI may have had something to do with the riot.
Politicshistoryandheadlines.com

Guns in America, Facts and Myths

On June 21, 1982, John Warnock Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in March of 1981. Hinckley used a firearm in his assassination attempt, a weapon a mentally ill person in the United States is not supposed to be able to purchase or possess. Hinckley fired a cheap, foreign import .22 LR revolver six times, striking President Reagan with a ricochet, gravely wounding the elderly president. Also seriously wounded was press secretary Jim Brady, as well as a police officer and a Secret Service agent. A Cleveland, Ohio labor official on the scene, Alfred Antenucci, subdued Hinckley with a blow to the head and a tackle. Frank J. McNamara, yet another Cleveland based labor official, jumped on the would-be assassin and started punching the downed assassin. (Moral of the story, do not mess with Cleveland labor officials!)
Politicsibrattleboro.com

Thugs, Politicians and Guns

I can’t stop being outraged at the lack of action by politicians on the issue of gun control. It would be easy to become insensitive to the daily reports of mass shootings in this country but every time I hear about one I become more and more depressed because I know that nothing will change in my lifetime, if ever.
Lawcitizensjournal.us

Gun-rights Group Aims To Blow Hole In ‘Red Flag’ Plan To Grab Your Guns

The Department of Justice announced just days ago its officials had consulted “stakeholders” in order to draft model “Red Flag” legislation that, if adopted, would let states take legal weapons away from innocent people because of someone else’s suspicions. According to a report at Big League Politics, it has filed...
POTUSForbes

Trump Reportedly Considered Sending Covid-Infected American Tourists To Guantanamo

Former President Donald Trump early on in the Covid-19 pandemic floated the idea of sending infected American tourists to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, according to an excerpt of an upcoming book which adds new detail to the behind-the-scenes chaos of the Trump administration’s controversial pandemic response. Key...