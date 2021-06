Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. When I started The Bohri Kitchen in 2014, I had a full-time job at Google, India. I worked in the ad sales team with some of the smartest and most hardworking people in the country. I had spent nearly 4 years at the Mumbai office, and I was by no means unhappy with my role, the work culture, my bosses, or anything else. Yet, I felt the familiar itch of wanting to do something more. That and the fact that my mother Nafisa Kapadia is an incredibly talented cook, propelled me to create The Bohri Kitchen (TBK) – a home dining experience inviting strangers to our home to eat home-cooked Bohri fare.