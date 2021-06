Throughout his time in athletics and specifically at Baylor, Howard “Trey” Fields III has carried on his family name nicely. He’s also making quite the name for himself. Fields will compete in both the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay at this week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. It’s the second straight trip to the NCAAs in the open 400 for the BU senior, who finished 15th nationally in 2019 in Austin with a time of 46.05.