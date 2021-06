'When it comes to legalised bank robbing I’m the best.' With his exhibition against Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather once again has the last laugh. IF Floyd Mayweather didn’t care about his exhibition with Logan Paul, should we? The notorious Youtuber, Logan Paul has a following but had never previously boxed a fighter and is not going to be mistaken for much of a boxer even after eight rounds in the ring with Mayweather on Sunday night (June 6) in Miami, a showcase that wasn’t scored, didn’t produce a stoppage or have a winner and loser. In terms of their bank balances, judging by the general interest in this episode, both Mayweather and Paul came out of the experience just fine. Is that problem?