Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

In brief: The Cure for Good Intentions; Widowland; The Moth and the Mountain – reviews

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitching career from editor to doctor is rare, but as Sophie Harrison says in her memoir, there are a surprising number of skills that can be used in both professions. Each requires an extraordinary focus on detail, an interest in people and a dark sense of humour. Yet only doctors make the life-or-death decisions that Harrison recounts grippingly and affectingly here. The medical profession has seldom been more prominent than it is now and this fine book brings its day-to-day struggles to life.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Widowland#Sophie Harrison Fleet#Pp271#Pp435 Cj Carey#Dominion#Pp259#Gypsy Moth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Read an exclusive extract from C. J. Carey's new novel Widowland

Read chapter one of C. J. Carey's new book Widowland. Monday, 12th April 1953 A biting east wind lifted the flags on the Government buildings in a listless parody of celebration. All the way from Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall they rippled and stirred, turning the dingy ministerial blocks into a river of arterial red. The splash of scarlet sat savagely on London’s watercolour cityscape: on the dirt-darkened Victorian facades and dappled stone of Horse Guards, the russet Tudor buildings and ruddy-bricked reaches of Holborn, and around the Temple’s closeted, mediaeval squares. It was a sharp, commanding shout of colour that smothered the city’s ancient greys and browns and obliterated its subtleties of ochre and rose.
Books & Literaturegrimdarkmagazine.com

REVIEW: The Girl and the Mountain by Mark Lawrence

I received a review copy of The Girl and the Mountain from the author in exchange for an honest review. Thank you to Mark Lawrence and Ace Books. The Girl and the Mountain continues the action after the enormous cliffhanger that ended The Girl and the Stars. What could possibly occur next has often plagued my thoughts for almost a year and a half. To be truthful, apart from the knockout of a finale, my memories of the previous novel are hazy which is why I applaud Lawrence for including a The Story So Far section. When I was caught up and was content that I didn’t need a reread of the first book, I was excited to continue with The Book of the Ice, and was hopeful that I’d enjoy it as much as I did The Girl and the Stars.
MoviesTelegraph

In the Earth, review: an outrageously good folk-horror freak-out for the Covid age

Dir: Ben Wheatley. Starring: Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires. 15 cert, 108 mins. If you’re going to the cinema this weekend, be careful what you ask for. The two most notable new releases are In the Heights, a spirit-lifting, tarmac-stomping New York musical, and In the Earth, a horror film set in a forest near Bristol, which contains scenes of pure hallucinatory terror and features graphic interactions between an axe and a foot.
Sportsrockpapershotgun.com

Insurmountable review: a clever roguelike about mountaineering

Everything I know about mountain climbing came from a corporate team-building day where management hired a banker who’d scaled Everest to tell us how he left most of his group to die in order to reach the summit. This wasn’t a guilty confession. Apparently there comes an altitude where halting becomes so dangerous that it dooms any dawdlers. You carry on going or expire on the spot. As the then editor of a failing games magazine I couldn’t see any reading of the metaphor where I wasn’t the struggler and my website peers weren’t being told to leave me. Hilariously, this was not the bleakest moment of the day (that was some nervous guy from IT bellowing “Show me the money!” to win book tokens or similar bullshit).
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘Loki’ Review: A Good Start To A Possibly Great MCU Series

The first two episodes blend time-travel hijinks and lively existentialism for a very promising start to this latest Disney+ MCU series. Premiering tomorrow (or tonight at midnight) on Disney+, creator/head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron’s Loki is off to an exciting start. The third of this year's Disney+ MCU shows again centers on a character who was supposed to have died in the “Infinity Saga.” That Loki still exists despite getting his neck snapped by Thanos in the prologue of Avengers: Infinity War is a core narrative conflict. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier partially acted as season-long funerals for their dearly-departed heroes (Paul Bettany's Vision and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, respectively). I am curious about whether Hiddleston's return as at least one "variant" of Loki will remain permanent by the end of episode six.
New York City, NYthemoth.org

Moth Playlist: Pride Month

June is Pride month, and at its core, as with so many annual celebrations, is the empowering acknowledgement of survival. Pride commemorates the Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations that took place in June of 1969 in response to the police raid of the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The Stonewall Inn had been a safe haven for the gay, lesbian and transgender community. The ensuing protests were a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States and paved the way for decades of fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Grant Evans – Calender Moth (self-released)

Grant Evans has traded individually and group-wise under a number of noms-de-musique, including Nova Scotian Arms, whose relatively hushed avant-ambient introduced the present reviewer to his work about a decade ago. So Calender Moth comes as a bit of a surprise. Mustering “field recordings, lap harp, feedback, tape machine loops,...
Healthandiemitchell.com

The Cure for Colic

When Levi’s doctor told us he had “classic colic” at his two-month appointment and followed it up with a solemn, “It will probably get better in two to three months…,” I nodded along to somehow assure her I could handle it. Of course I couldn’t handle it. Inside I was thinking TWO! TO! THREE!! MONTHS?!!!! I didn’t think I’d last another 2-3 days. She explained there are some things you can do to try to help but mostly you just have to…wait for him to grow out of it.
Animalsngxchange.org

Luna Moths Rorschach Test

Walking out onto the porch this morning I was presented with a Rorschach inkblot from Mother Nature. Luna moths are not rare, but they are rarely seen as they are somewhat nocturnal. They emerge from their cocoon in the early morning and hang around for a while to dry their wings.
Shoppingwolfandbadger.com

Moth Coasters

Look after your treasured furniture with our fabulous fluttering ceramic Moth Coasters, there's four different designs in a lovely recycled card gift box, so never a dull moment. Hannah's new 'Moth' collection offers a complete range of contemporary tableware designs, all adorned with delicate and pretty Moths in luscious colors.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’: Film Review | Shanghai 2021

A man starting his second family is rudely pulled back into his first, with all the guilt and angst that entails, when his teenage son goes missing on a mountain hike in Daniel Sandu’s second feature The Father Who Moves Mountains, produced by Cristian Mungiu. An adventure film with its heart in the modern tradition of Romanian film drama, it should appeal to a larger audience than pure art house fans. Its edgy story about an aging man of action confronting a mountain disaster and plunging headlong into a dangerous rescue operation ought to attract adventure lovers, aided by the initially breathless pace (which is later much slowed down, however). The Romanian-Swedish coprod is premiering in competition at the Shanghai Film Festival.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Good-Looking Cast and Solid Action Save an Otherwise Soulless The Misfits

Filling in the gap in the movie-release schedule left by no new James Bond movie for several more months, The Misfits centers on notorious master thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan), who also has a reputation for being able to escape any prison, as is evidenced in the beginning of the movie when he manages to evade even world-renowned prison architect Schultz (Tim Roth). Pace not only seems to know how to get out of any enclosure, but he’s able to anticipate what those chasing him are going to think he’s done, and then he does something else. Classic Pace.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20 Review: Vamos

If anyone was going to stay in Guatemala at the end of The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20, I figured it would be Lim. After all, she has a new boyfriend who kept insisting they couldn't have anything real since she would only be in the country a week.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Good Asian’ #2 review

In The Good Asian #2, Edison Hark continues his investigation on the disappearance of his surrogate father’s missing love interest, Ivy Chen. But what he discovers while diving deeper into the underbelly of Chinatown may put his own life in jeopardy in the process. It’s an informative issue that gives further insight and backstory on both Edison Hark and Ivy Chen. Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi bring us another fantastic chapter that you won’t want to miss.
Moviesstateofpress.com

Infinite Review: A Waste of Good Lives and Talented Actors

There’s plenty of pedigree behind Infinite, the sci-fi thriller from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua that casts two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as a diagnosed schizophrenic who discovers that his hallucinations are actually the memories and accumulated experiences of past lives. The film pits Wahlberg’s character against a similarly reincarnating...
Animalsinaturalist.org

Mass Moths

The 2nd phase of the Mass Moths website is now live. Have a look at https://massmoths.org/. The site now has the full list of species occurring in the State and every species has its own page, with map and texts. Photos have so far been added to only very few species pages, but many more will be added in the coming weeks (I might be asking some of you to use some of your iNat photos). There is also a search function where you can search on anything included in the texts, e.g. foodplants. Some of the existing pages have also been expanded.
ComicsBatman News

Batman DCeased Statue Review – Anti-Life Never Looked So Good

DC’s Anti-Life Equation is getting all sorts of attention lately following its discussion in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. How it manifests changes somewhat depending on the author, but in the DCeased story, the Anti-Life Equation became corrupted when DeSaad tried to combine the part of the equation stored inside Cyborg with the part he had. Apokolips was destroyed, and Earth became infected, including Batman himself.