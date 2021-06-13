In brief: The Cure for Good Intentions; Widowland; The Moth and the Mountain – reviews

I received a review copy of The Girl and the Mountain from the author in exchange for an honest review. Thank you to Mark Lawrence and Ace Books. The Girl and the Mountain continues the action after the enormous cliffhanger that ended The Girl and the Stars. What could possibly occur next has often plagued my thoughts for almost a year and a half. To be truthful, apart from the knockout of a finale, my memories of the previous novel are hazy which is why I applaud Lawrence for including a The Story So Far section. When I was caught up and was content that I didn’t need a reread of the first book, I was excited to continue with The Book of the Ice, and was hopeful that I’d enjoy it as much as I did The Girl and the Stars.